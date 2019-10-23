Woman found dead at home in Akkayyapalem

A woman was found dead reportedly under suspicious circumstances in her house at Munasabgari Veedhi at Akkayyapalem under IV Town Police Station limits on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as S. Appalanarasamma (40).

According to reports, Appalanarasamma stayed alone in her house at Akkayyapalem as she and her husband had separated a long time ago. For the last three days, Appalanarasamma was not responding to her family’s phone calls. On Tuesday evening, Appalanarasamma’s sister reached her house and found the doors locked. When she along with a few others tried to look through the windows, a foul smell emanated from the house.

Police arrived at the house and broke the doors open to find Appalanarasamma dead reportedly with some injury marks on her body. It is learnt that a few pieces of jewellery were also missing from her body.

Police suspect that unidentified miscreants might have murdered Appalanarasamma and left the spot after locking the doors.

A CLUES team has reached the spot and is examining the crime scene for evidence.

IV Town Police are yet to register a case.