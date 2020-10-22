Woman found dead after spat with husband

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2020 00:37 IST

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her residence at Aganampudi area under Duvvada police station limits in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as B. Rama Lakshmi. The woman’s family members have accused Rama Lakshmi’s husband of killing her.

According to reports, Rama Lakshmi allegedly had a heated argument with her husband B. Lakshmana Rao late on Tuesday night, after which she was found dead.

Police said that injury marks were found on the victim’s body. Police said they are interrogating Lakshmana Rao as part of their investigation into the case.

A suspicious death case has been registered by Duvvada police and the body has been sent for post-mortem.