Woman found dead after spat with husband

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her residence at Aganampudi area under Duvvada police station limits in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Tuesday.
The deceased woman was identified as B. Rama Lakshmi. The woman’s family members have accused Rama Lakshmi’s husband of killing her.
According to reports, Rama Lakshmi allegedly had a heated argument with her husband B. Lakshmana Rao late on Tuesday night, after which she was found dead.
Police said that injury marks were found on the victim’s body. Police said they are interrogating Lakshmana Rao as part of their investigation into the case.
A suspicious death case has been registered by Duvvada police and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath