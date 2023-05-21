Woman Fide Master from NTR district tops State Senior Women Fide Rating Chess Championship 2023

May 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The four-day Andhra Pradesh State Senior Women Fide Rating Chess Championship 2023 concluded in Vijayawada on Sunday. Over 90 women chess players from across the State took part in the competitions and Woman Fide Master G. Lasya won first place with 8/8 score.

Woman Fide Master P. Supreetha of Krishna district stood second with 6.5/8 score and Woman Fide Master K. Sai Nirupama of Prakasam district stood third with 6.5/8 score. B. Sravya Sri of Anakapalli district scored 6/8 and stood fourth, according to the organisers.

AP Chess Association vice-president P. Mastanayya said the four toppers will represent Andhra Pradesh at the National Senior Women Fide Rating championship to be held in Gujarat from June 30 to July 10. Akkineni Hospitals CEO Dr. Mani Akkineni, who was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, congratulated the toppers.