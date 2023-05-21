HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman Fide Master from NTR district tops State Senior Women Fide Rating Chess Championship 2023

May 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day Andhra Pradesh State Senior Women Fide Rating Chess Championship 2023 concluded in Vijayawada on Sunday. Over 90 women chess players from across the State took part in the competitions and Woman Fide Master G. Lasya won first place with 8/8 score.

Woman Fide Master P. Supreetha of Krishna district stood second with 6.5/8 score and Woman Fide Master K. Sai Nirupama of Prakasam district stood third with 6.5/8 score. B. Sravya Sri of Anakapalli district scored 6/8 and stood fourth, according to the organisers.

AP Chess Association vice-president P. Mastanayya said the four toppers will represent Andhra Pradesh at the National Senior Women Fide Rating championship to be held in Gujarat from June 30 to July 10. Akkineni Hospitals CEO Dr. Mani Akkineni, who was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, congratulated the toppers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.