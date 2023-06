June 25, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST

A housewife, Lakshmi Prasanna (31), reportedly fell from an apartment on Amaravati Road in Guntur district on Sunday. She died on the spot.

The victim’s family members, however, alleged that Prasanna’s husband, Sudheer, and in-laws had killed her for dowry.

The couple got married a year ago, and since then the in-laws had been harassing her for additional dowry, the woman’s family members alleged.

The police registered a case and took up investigation.

