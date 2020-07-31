Woman falls off hospital building

A 35-year-old woman, who was under observation in the Government General Hospital, a designated COVID -19 facility, sustained injuries after she fell off the second flood of the building on Friday.
A native of Cherlapalli in Krishna district, the woman was admitted to the GGH a few days ago.
She reportedly slipped accidentally and fell off the building. She was undergoing treatment in the same hospital and her condition was stated to be stable.
The Machavaram police have registered a case and began investigation.
Man jumps into canal
Meanwhile, father of a COVID-19 positive patient reportedly jumped into a canal in Vijayawada on Friday, alleging delay in allottment of bed to his son at a COVID facility.
The man, a native of Machilipatnam, was rescued and shifted to a hospital. His condition was stated to be out of danger, the police said.
People having suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.
