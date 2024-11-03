ADVERTISEMENT

Woman falls off cross wheel and dies in Tirupati

Published - November 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Another woman suffers serious injuries in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A woman moving on a cross wheel (a form of giant wheel) suffered a fatal fall, at an exhibition here on Sunday.

The incident happened at Shilparamam (Urban Haat) on Tiruchanur Road, where two women were seated in a cabin on the cross wheel. However, the particular cabin got separated and crashed to the ground.

While one woman Lokeswari, died on the spot, the other who suffered serious injuries was rushed to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for treatment. Tiruchanur police reached the spot for an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US