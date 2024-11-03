GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman falls off cross wheel and dies in Tirupati

Another woman suffers serious injuries in the incident

Published - November 03, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman moving on a cross wheel (a form of giant wheel) suffered a fatal fall, at an exhibition here on Sunday.

The incident happened at Shilparamam (Urban Haat) on Tiruchanur Road, where two women were seated in a cabin on the cross wheel. However, the particular cabin got separated and crashed to the ground.

While one woman Lokeswari, died on the spot, the other who suffered serious injuries was rushed to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for treatment. Tiruchanur police reached the spot for an investigation.

