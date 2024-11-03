Woman falls off cross wheel and dies in Tirupati

A woman moving on a cross wheel (a form of giant wheel) suffered a fatal fall, at an exhibition here on Sunday.

The incident happened at Shilparamam (Urban Haat) on Tiruchanur Road, where two women were seated in a cabin on the cross wheel. However, the particular cabin got separated and crashed to the ground.

While one woman Lokeswari, died on the spot, the other who suffered serious injuries was rushed to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital for treatment. Tiruchanur police reached the spot for an investigation.