Woman escapes from quarantine at Chilakalapudi

A woman, who was kept in quarantine at Chilakalapudi in the town, has gone missing and the police have launched a search for her.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said the woman had no COVID symptoms and there was no cause for worry. However, police were trying to trace her, he said.

“Based on the information given by the ANMs making door-to-door visits, police shifted the woman to the quarantine centre. She came from Tenali in Guntur district on April 28. She was missing since May 1,” the SP said.

A special team had been constituted to trace her under the supervision of Chilakalapudi CI Venkata Narayana, and the information had been passed to Tenali.

“The woman tested negative but was kept in quarantine as she was a non-local,” the SP said.

ID liquor cases

The Krishna district police registered 67 cases and arrested 103 persons for manufacturing Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor in the last 15 days.

Police teams conducted raids in Gudur, Pedana, A. Konduru, Chatrai, Reddigudem, Gampalagudem, Kruthivennu, Bantumilli, Vissannapet and Penuganchiprolu mandals and seized 18,580 litres of jaggery wash, 70 kg of jaggery and 437 litres of arrack.

Police personnel conducted awareness programmes in Chinnagollapalem, Polatatippa, Pedda Thanda, Pothanapalli and Chinna Thanda hamlets and about 150 families were counselled against brewing arrack.

Police registered 31 cases for smuggling of sand and seized 46 vehicles. Vigil had been stepped up on State borders to prevent sand smuggling, Mr. Ravindranath Babu added.