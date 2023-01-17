ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life

January 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Dadi Jyothi, a 33-year-old woman, allegedly ended her life by hanging reportedly following an altercation with her husband, a police officer, at Patamata of Vijayawada on Monday.

According to police, Jyothi argued with her husband D. Chandra Sekhar who is a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Crime Investigation Department on Monday afternoon in their apartment in Thotavari Street of Patamata.

Jyothi locked herself up in a room and was later found hanging to the ceiling fan, according to the FIR.

Following the complaint given by the victim’s father Pilla Srinivasa Rao, Patamata police registered a case of unnatural death. The investigation is on. Jyothi is survived by three children.

