Woman ‘ends life’ with 2-yr-old daughter, son escapes

26 September 2020 23:42 IST

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after tying her two-year-old daughter on her back and jumping into a pond atop a hillock near Utabavulapalle village of Nerabailu Panchayat under Piler Rural police limits. However, her six-year-old son, sensing danger, reportedly escaped from the spot and informed the villagers.

According to the police, Krishnaveni took to the extreme step allegedly vexed with life, as her husband refused to give up alcohol addiction. Working in agriculture fields, the family’s economy was said to have dwindled since a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krishnaveni reportedly took her two children to a water body atop a hillock late on Friday evening. When the woman allegedly tried to push her son into the pond, he escaped and ran down to the village and informed the neighbours.

When the villagers rushed to the spot, the woman and the daughter were found drowned. The police fished out the bodies and sent them to the area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Those with suicidal thoughts can dial 100 for counselling and guidance.