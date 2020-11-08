Woman ‘ends life’ over health issues

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2020 00:07 IST

A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at Sri Ram Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits on Friday.

Sources said that the woman’s family tried to perform her final rites without informing the police. After coming to know about the case, police rushed to the spot and sent the woman’s body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered. Police said that according to the statement given by her parents, the woman resorted to the extreme step allegedly due to health issues.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.