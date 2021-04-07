Woman ends life near Pithapuram, case lodged

KAKINADA

07 April 2021 00:13 IST

Victim worked as an Assistant Surveyor

A 23-year-old woman ended her life at Pithapuram in East Godavari district on Monday night.

The deceased, identified as M. Lakshmi Sowjanya, was a resident of Pithapuram town and worked as an Assistant Surveyor at the Seetampuram Gram Secretariat.

According to Pithapuram police, the woman had informed her parents about her relationship two weeks ago. The parents agreed to talk to her boyfriend’s family regarding their marriage once her probationary period ended in a few months.

On Monday night, however, Sowjanya ended her life at her house. Her parents rushed her to hospital where she was declared dead by doctors.

On Tuesday, police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Sowjanya’s father alleging that his daughter took the extreme step after her boyfriend rejected her marriage proposal.

A post-mortem was conducted at the Community Health Centre in Pithapuram.

Helpline

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts or depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.