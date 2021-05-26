Woman ‘ends life’ in GGH as husband battles black fungus

KAKINADA

26 May 2021 22:57 IST

The apparent reason is trauma, says hospital Superintendent

A 46-year-old woman on Wednesday committed suicide in the Government General Hospital (GGH) here, reportedly unable to cope with the trauma after coming to know that her husband was suffering from mucormycosis or black fungus.

GGH Superintendent G. Mahalakshmi told The Hindu that the woman, S. Bullimavathi, had taken the extreme step in the early hours of the day in the hospital ward dedicated for the treatment of patients suffering from black fungus.

The woman hails from Gollala Mamidada village of Pedapudi mandal in East Godavari district, and is survived by her husband and a daughter.

The woman’s husband, Tirupa Reddy, was admitted to the GGH for getting treated for black fungus on May 20.

“The apparent reason for her extreme step is mental trauma,” said Dr. Mahalakshmi.

“The condition of Mr. Tirupa Reddy is stable, and he is responding to treatment,” she added.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Those suffering from suicidal tendencies may dial the Kakinada City Police on the phone number 0884-2371273.