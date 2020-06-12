Woman ‘ends life’, family alleges foul play

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 June 2020 00:15 IST

A woman reportedly ended her life at her home in Sarada Nagar at Narsipatnam Town in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning.

She was identified as R. Charuthya (19), hailing from Nathavaram mandal and living in Narsipatnam. Charuthya’s husband works as a constable at Anakapalle Town police station.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman’s parents alleged that the couple had disputes since the beginning of their marriage, and that harassment by their son-in-law forced their daughter to take the extreme step.

Narsipatnam Town police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.

Those battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.