Woman ‘ends’ life days before marriage

A 25-year-old woman, Pappati Hemavathi, committed suicide at her house at Dharmavaram late on Friday night following postponement of her marriage scheduled for April 25/26 because of the lockdown.

The police said she was the sixth and last among her siblings.

Hailing from the weaving community, she was engaged in weaving a sari till 11 p.m. When her mother Narayanamma woke up later, she found the girl hanging.

The police said that her father Sankaraiah had died four years ago due to illness. Four of her elder sisters were married. Her another sister was at home when the incident happened.

Family members said she was worried over the expenses her mother would have to incur for her marriage, particularly when COVID-19 dealt a blow to the family’s income.

Those with suicidal tendencies can get counselling on the phone numbers 100 or 9989819191, or they can write mail to: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com