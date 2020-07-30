Woman ends life by jumping off building

A 23-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by jumping off the third floor of an apartment at Chinamushivada area under Pendurthi police station in Visakhapatnam city on Thursday afternoon.
Though the police suspect that a failed relationship might be the reason behind the woman’s extreme step, they are yet to arrive at a definite conclusion.
The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi (23), hailing from Raipur, who was living in Vizag city.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) G. Swaroopa Rani said that as per their primary investigation, Vaishnavi was in a relationship with a man who was living in another flat in the same apartment. On Thursday, she went to the man’s house and jumped off the balcony at around 2 p.m.
“She might have resorted to the extreme step after an altercation. We are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” the ACP said.
Pendurthi police have booked a case and have launched an investigation.
Helpline
Those battling suicidal thoughts and depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.
