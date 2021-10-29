Woman ends life at Kommadi

VISAKHAPATNAM

A 22-year-old married woman ended her life by allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a building at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as A. Aruna (22), a resident of Kommadi.

Station House Officer of PM Palem Police Station, Ravi Kumar, said that the woman was living with her parents at an apartment, where her father worked as a watchman. On Thursday evening, she allegedly jumped off the roof of the building and fell to her death.

In the primary investigation, police found that the woman had separated from her husband reportedly over family disputes. However, the family members of the woman reportedly told police that she was suffering from health issues. Police are yet to come to a conclusion regarding the case.

PM Palem police have registered a case and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

People suffering from depression or struggling with suicidal tendencies are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.