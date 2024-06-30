GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ends life after throwing two daughters into well in Chittoor district

The woman was reportedly harassed by her mother-in-law for not giving birth to a son, say police

Published - June 30, 2024 06:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to bear the verbal abuse and physical torture of her mother-in-law, a woman reportedly ended life by jumping into a farm well, after throwing her two children into it at Patrapalle village of Somala mandal in Punganur Assembly constituency, on Sunday.

The woman identified as Rani (22) of Patrapalle was married to one Dileep from the Rayalapeta village in the neighbopurhood, five years ago. The couple has two daughters, Himashree and Joshmita, aged 4 and 3 years. Rani’s mother-in-law reportedly had been harassing her for not giving birth to a son. The mother-in-law also reportedly demanded additional dowry from Rani if she wanted to continue living with Dileep.

Rani’s father Venkataramana, lodged a police complaint, following which the area police registered a case and retrieved the three bodies and shifted them to the government hospital at Punganur for autopsy. Those with suicidal thoughts can contact helpline no. 100.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.