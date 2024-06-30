Woman ends life after throwing two daughters into well in Chittoor district

Unable to bear the verbal abuse and physical torture of her mother-in-law, a woman reportedly ended life by jumping into a farm well, after throwing her two children into it at Patrapalle village of Somala mandal in Punganur Assembly constituency, on Sunday.

The woman identified as Rani (22) of Patrapalle was married to one Dileep from the Rayalapeta village in the neighbopurhood, five years ago. The couple has two daughters, Himashree and Joshmita, aged 4 and 3 years. Rani’s mother-in-law reportedly had been harassing her for not giving birth to a son. The mother-in-law also reportedly demanded additional dowry from Rani if she wanted to continue living with Dileep.

Rani’s father Venkataramana, lodged a police complaint, following which the area police registered a case and retrieved the three bodies and shifted them to the government hospital at Punganur for autopsy. Those with suicidal thoughts can contact helpline no. 100.