June 17, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - TIRUPATI

A woman killed her two children before ending her life, near Srikalahasti town on Friday. Sivamma, 28, resorted to the extreme step reportedly over family disputes. The bodies of Sivamma and her children, aged three and nine months, were found by neighbours who alerted the police. Police are interrogating the woman’s husband Sivaiah, 30.

Those suffering from depression and battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.

