Woman ends life after killing two children

VIJAYAWADA

12 April 2021 23:33 IST

Vani (23), a homemaker, allegedly consumed pesticide after giving the same to her two children, Bhavana (3) and Akahsya (1) at Kotagattu Centre, in Nunna village, on the outskirts of Vijayawada, on Monday.

All the three died while undergoing treatment in hospital. The reasons for the extreme step was not known immediately. The Nunna police registered a case and took up investigation.

Advertising

Advertising