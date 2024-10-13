Woman ends life after husband’s ‘abduction’ over financial transaction

A woman reportedly ended life after her husband was abducted over a financial transaction.

The incident, which happened in Maddelamadugu in Rapur mandal of Tirupati district, sent shock waves among the Yanadi tribal community.

Ekolu Ravindra and his wife Chenchu Lakshmi from Dandole village in Dakkili mandal, were hired by a contractor Venkatasubba Reddy for cement brick work near Rajampeta in Annamayya district. The duo, however, moved over to a different job at Mallemadugu, citing low wages at the erstwhile assignment.

Though the couple repaid a portion of their earnings to Venkatasubba Reddy towards the outstanding advance payable, the latter reportedly declined to acknowledge the payment.

The contractor recently abducted Ravindra from his current work site, demanding repayment of the money. As there was no information though several days had elapsed after his absence, a panicked Chenchu Lakshmi consumed pesticide on Saturday night.

She was immediately rushed to Government Hospital in Rapur, and was further moved to the hospital in Gudur, where she was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

People with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.