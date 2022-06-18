Woman electrocuted at function hall in Kurnool

A woman got electrocuted at a function hall at Jonnagiri village in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district on Friday.

The woman, identified as Neelavathi(29), reportedly came in contact with an electric poll at the hall when it was raining, leading to her instantaneous death. She had come to attend a wedding.

She was immediately rushed to the Gooty government hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead. Neelavathi is survived by her husband and two children.