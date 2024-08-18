ADVERTISEMENT

Woman drowns, man missing in sea at Hamsaladeevi in Krishna district

Published - August 18, 2024 08:55 pm IST - KODURU (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Five members of a family who came from Gudivada to the Hamsaladeevi beach get dragged into the deep when they went in for a swim; police rescue three

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A tragic drowning incident at Hamsaladeevi beach in the Krishna district left a woman dead, one man missing, and three men rescued, all belonging to the same family, by marine police on August 18, Sunday.

While Sk. Fazal (26) drowned and Musharaff (20) was missing at sea at Hamsaladeevi. The marine police rescued three other persons and their condition is stated to be stable, said Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), P. Muralidhar.

According to sources, five members of a family from Gudivada came to Hamsaladeevi beach. While they were taking a bath a high tide dragged them into the deep.

On hearing the screams of the victims, the marine police jumped into the waters and saved four members including Ms. Fazal who died while being shifted to hospital, the DSP said.

Superintendent of Police, R. Gangadhar Rao, said that instructions have been given to the police to search for the missing person and to step up patrolling along the sea coast to prevent drowning cases.

“The local fishermen and expert swimmers were deployed to search for the missing person,” the SP said.

The Koduru police registered a case.

