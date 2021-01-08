Woman drowns children, self in well

A woman allegedly drowned her two children and then jumped into a well at Obanapalle village on the outskirts of Chittoor. The bodies were fished out on Friday.
According to the Chittoor II-Town police, Dhanalakshmi (28) along with her children, Uday (6) and Jhansi (8), had been living with her mother for the last three years, after reportedly developing differences with her husband. To support the family, Dhanalakshmi used to work at a hotel in Chittoor. During COVID-19 lockdown, she lost her job, which allegedly forced her into depression and financial stress.
She left her mother’s house along with children on Wednesday evening. As she did not return home even by Friday morning, neighbours launched a search in the surroundings, besides making inquiries with relatives. Some youth found the bodies of two children floating in a well near Obanapalle locality. When the police arrived at the spot and initiated steps to fish out the bodies, Dhanalakshmi’s body also surfaced.
The police suspect financial problems coupled with family troubles could have driven the woman to resort to the extreme step. A case was registered and investigation is on.
Those in distress can call Dial 100 fao rcounselling and guidance.
