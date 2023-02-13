ADVERTISEMENT

Woman donates land for construction of a temple in Vizianagaram

February 13, 2023 04:22 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:42 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Satya Asramam Trust, represented by public representatives and philanthropists has received 1.3 acres of land in donation from a woman for the construction of a temple here.

Mata Arundhati donated the land for the construction of Sri Rama Sameta Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gajularega, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram

The trustees P.V. Narasimham, Y. Ramam, Nadipilli Adinarayana, Jammu Adinarayana and others collected around ₹90 lakh while the estimated cost of the temple is ₹1.3 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US