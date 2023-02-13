Woman donates land for construction of a temple in Vizianagaram

February 13, 2023 04:22 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:42 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

Satya Asramam Trust, represented by public representatives and philanthropists has received 1.3 acres of land in donation from a woman for the construction of a temple here.

Mata Arundhati donated the land for the construction of Sri Rama Sameta Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gajularega, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram

The trustees P.V. Narasimham, Y. Ramam, Nadipilli Adinarayana, Jammu Adinarayana and others collected around ₹90 lakh while the estimated cost of the temple is ₹1.3 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT