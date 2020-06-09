Woman doctor seeks CBI probe into ‘harassment’

Anitha Rani, a doctor posted at Penumur Community Health Centre in Chittoor district, on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged harassment that she was being subjected to by some persons.

Dr. Rani has been at the centre of a controversy after Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) P. Penchalaiah said that the Health Department is mulling action against her based on several complaints of dereliction of duty made by locals. Dr. Rani, in turn, has alleged that she was being harassed by several people as she is a Dalit.

Based on her allegations, the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission on Monday filed a suo motu case, directing the Chittoor District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the DM&HO to inquire into the allegations and submit a report to the Commission. Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that she would personally visit the Penumur PHC on Wednesday.

While a CID probe was ordered into the matter, Dr. Anitha Rani said that she had no confidence that the State Government would deliver justice to her. “I have no confidence either on the Chief Minister, or on the State’s CID police. This is why I am demanding a CBI probe. I will knock on the court’s door if the State insists on a CID probe,” Dr. Rani told reporters. She alleged that some followers of Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and some district leaders of the ruling party were threatening her over phone.

Meanwhile, BJP State secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy called on Dr. Rani and assured her of the party’s full support. “The State BJP SC Morcha leaders are submitting a representation to the DGP on the issue. She is not alone in this crisis,” he said. Mr. Reddy said that the issue would be escalated to the National SC Commission and National Commission for Women (NCW), apart from personally taking it to the notice of the Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy to ensure justice for the doctor.