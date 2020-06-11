Woman doctor not cooperating with CID, says SP

CHITTOOR

11 June 2020 23:28 IST

‘She set pre-condition of dismissal of Deputy Chief Minister’

Superintendent of Police (CID) Ms. Ratna said that the woman medical officer of the primary health centre at Penumuru in Chittoor district, Dr. Anitha Rani, was not cooperating with the CID team investigating her allegations of harassment by the hospital staff and political involvement of Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy.

Dr. Anitha Rani had lodged a complaint with the Penumuru police that she was subjected to harassment by senior departmental officials and the hospital staff. She alleged that she was put under confinement at a hospital room. However, the District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. P. Penchalaiah, said that departmental action was mooted against her following public complaints that she denied medical attention to patients on March 22, saying that the services would be limited to only COVID-19 cases. He also said that the woman doctor had made serious allegations against senior officials of the department. In this backdrop, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered a CID inquiry into the issue.

‘Didn’t open door’

Addressing a press conference here, after visiting the residence of the medical officer, the SP said that Dr. Anitha Rani did not open the door and the CID team had to speak to her over the phone. The SP said that Dr. Anitha Rani had told the team that she would not cooperate with them. “Dr. Rani said that she had no confidence in the State investigation agencies. She had put conditions that she would cooperate only when Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy is dismissed and the hospital staff are suspended,” Ms. Ratna said.

The SP said that the team had thoroughly inspected the toilet at the hospital following the medical officer’s allegations that she had been photographed. “After scrutiny, we came to the conclusion that the chances of taking a photograph at the toilet are very remote,” she said.

Counter case

The official also condemned the allegations of Dr. Anitha Rani against the CID in connection with Dr. Sudhakar’s case in Vizag. “A counter case is also filed against the medical officer. We will look into it also. Coming to the public complaints, and charges of the hospital staff against her, that would be under the purview of the department concerned,” Ms. Ratna said.

Though the Pakala circle inspector said that security would be provided as she feared threat to her life, Anitha Rani had also refused it, the SP added.