Andhra Pradesh

Woman dies under suspicious circumstances at Paderu

more-in

Kin allege rape and murder; seek action against accused

A 24-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The death led to agitation by kin of the woman, who alleged that one Prasad, was responsible for her death.

As per primary investigation by Paderu Sub-Inspector Srinivas, the woman was admitted to the Paderu area hospital on Friday late night, by one Prasad, who works as a lab technician there. She died while undergoing treatment.

Family members alleged that Prasad had raped and murdered her. They also demanded that the police take stringent action against him. They also staged dharna at various parts in Paderu.

“Post-mortem report will reveal the facts,” said the SI.

Sources said that Prasad has been absconding since the incident had occurred. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
sexual assault & rape
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 9:49:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-dies-under-suspicious-circumstances-at-paderu/article30307392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY