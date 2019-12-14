Woman dies under suspicious circumstances at Paderu

A 24-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The death led to agitation by kin of the woman, who alleged that one Prasad, was responsible for her death.

As per primary investigation by Paderu Sub-Inspector Srinivas, the woman was admitted to the Paderu area hospital on Friday late night, by one Prasad, who works as a lab technician there. She died while undergoing treatment.

Family members alleged that Prasad had raped and murdered her. They also demanded that the police take stringent action against him. They also staged dharna at various parts in Paderu.

“Post-mortem report will reveal the facts,” said the SI.

Sources said that Prasad has been absconding since the incident had occurred. A case was registered and investigation is on.