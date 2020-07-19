Woman dies of snakebite

A 57-year-old woman farmer of Vepurikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, 150 km from here, died after being bit by a venomous snake while working in the fields on Sunday.

According to the area police, , Ramalakshmamma was removing weeds from her groundnut field when a venomous snake bit her. The woman soon tried to run for help but fell unconscious and was frothing from the mouth when some farmers in the neighbouring fields saw her. They rushed to her rescue and took her to the government area hospital at Mulakalacheruvu, where she was declared brought dead. Her body was shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy. She is survived by her husband and two sons.