Woman dies in wall collapse

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 01:30 IST

Families living near hillock shifted to shelter homes

A 37-year-old woman died when a wall adjoining her house collapsed on her reportedly due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Gulab, in Appalanarasamma Colony under Pendurthi police station limits, in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavana, who had been living with her husband, a paralytic stroke patient, in an asbestos shed close to a hillock. On Sunday, fearing the risk to her and her husband’s life, she moved into their neighbours’ house, said Pendurthi police station SHO Ashok Kumar.

According to the police, Bhavana reportedly had come to her house at around 5 a.m. She was entering the washroom when the wall collapsed on her, causing her instantaneous death. It took a lot of effort by the police and the NDRF team to clear the debris and pull her body out. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Learning about the incident, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials visited the area and evacuated all the families living near the hillock to shelter homes.

Compensation

The Collector announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh and said that the amount would be handed over to the kin of the deceased by Monday evening.