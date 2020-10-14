Woman dies in wall collapse, crops in 30,149 ha damaged in East Godavari district

Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in 22 mandals

A 45-year-old woman died in wall collapse at Bommuru village in the Rajamahendravaram rural mandal, while standing crops in 30,149 hectares have been damaged and 238 houses were partially collapsed due to incessant rain of East Godavari district.

The woman, identified as Bommuru Lakshmi, died on the spot after a wall came crashing down on her. She died on the spot.

More than 100 mm rainfall was recorded in 22 mandals under the influence of deep depression, which crossed the coast close to Kakinada on Tuesday morning, resulting in heavy rain across the district.

I. Polavaram mandal received the highest rainfall of 265.4 mm since Monday night. The Konaseema area experienced heavy rainfall —Katrenikona mandal (228.2 mm), Mummidivaram (173.6) and Amalapuram (195.2 mm), a release quoted East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy as saying.

Kakinada received 135.4 mm rain, leading to water logging in the low-lying areas including Recharlapeta, Srinagara Colony, dairy farm, Ayodhya Nagar and Kacheripeta from where the civic body staff evacuated the affected people to relief camps.

Meanwhile, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, in a release, said horticulture crops in 1,619 hectares were damaged by Tuesday evening and the enumeration of crop loss was in progress. In Kakinada revenue division, 71 houses were damaged partially and majority of them are on the Uppada coast.

3,780 people evacuated

As many as 3,780 people have been evacuated to the relief camps. A total of 2,876 people of them are in the Kakinada city and rural areas where low-lying areas remain under the sheet of rain water. Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said special teams were formed to enumerate crop loss. Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha inspected the fields.