Woman dies in Vijayawada GGH, father escapes abandoning three children

November 23, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a patient’s husband abandoned his three children and left the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada when he learnt she passed away.

According to Machavaram police, a woman was admitted in the hospital by her husband around 10.30 p.m. She was a mother of three children.

The woman died due to ill-health after an hour, and her husband who went out on the pretext of bringing food to the children reportedly escaped from the GGH.

The man had written in the records that he was a native of Paderu in ASR district.

“When the children were seen weeping at the mother’s dead body, we rescued the three children aged four years, two years and one year,” said the police.

The children were shifted to a child care home, through Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the police said on Thursday.

Police are trying to trace the husband of the deceased woman and his family details.

