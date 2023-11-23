HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies in Vijayawada GGH, father escapes abandoning three children

November 23, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a patient’s husband abandoned his three children and left the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada when he learnt she passed away.

According to Machavaram police, a woman was admitted in the hospital by her husband around 10.30 p.m. She was a mother of three children.

The woman died due to ill-health after an hour, and her husband who went out on the pretext of bringing food to the children reportedly escaped from the GGH.

The man had written in the records that he was a native of Paderu in ASR district.

“When the children were seen weeping at the mother’s dead body, we rescued the three children aged four years, two years and one year,” said the police.

The children were shifted to a child care home, through Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the police said on Thursday.

Police are trying to trace the husband of the deceased woman and his family details.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.