Woman dies in lightning strike at Sabbavaram

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 00:03 IST

A woman was killed and another severely injured as lightning struck them near Mogalipuram under Sabbavaram police station limits on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred when the women were engaged in work under an MGNREGS project.

The deceased woman was identified as B. Chelamma, a daily wager, said to be in her late forties. The injured person was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for further treatment.

Sabbavaram police have registered a case.

On the night of June 2, two persons named K. Rangayya (48) and S. Gangamma (61) died after being struck by lightning at Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area.