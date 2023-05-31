Woman dies in fire accident in kitchen

May 31, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A housewife, identified as Manikyamma (45), was burnt alive as flames engulfed her when she was preparing food in the Kabela area in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

According to West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao, the accident occurred when the woman was heating ghee in a bowl on the gas stove.

Suddenly, the bowl containing ghee caught fire and the flames engulfed the woman. By the time the neighbours came to her rescue, she sustained severe burns. The Bhavanipuram police have registered a case, the ACP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.