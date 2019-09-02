Andhra Pradesh

Woman dies in accident after appearing for exam

more-in

A woman who was returning home after appearing for the Village and Ward Secretariat examination was killed in a road accident near Madhurawada bus stop under P.M. Palem Police Station limits on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Vijaya Madhuri (27), a resident of Subhash Nagar in Old Gopalapatnam.

Police said Madhuri appeared for the examination at Sankethika College centre near P.M. Palem Stadium. After the exam, she left with her husband on their motorcycle when a truck driver hit the couple from behind reportedly after losing control over the vehicle. While Madhuri was killed on the spot due to severe head injuries, her husband survived as he was wearing a helmet.

A case has been registered and the truck driver has been taken into custody, police officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 2:49:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/woman-dies-in-accident-after-appearing-for-exam/article29317678.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY