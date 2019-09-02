Woman dies in accident after appearing for exam

A woman who was returning home after appearing for the Village and Ward Secretariat examination was killed in a road accident near Madhurawada bus stop under P.M. Palem Police Station limits on Sunday.
The woman was identified as Vijaya Madhuri (27), a resident of Subhash Nagar in Old Gopalapatnam.
Police said Madhuri appeared for the examination at Sankethika College centre near P.M. Palem Stadium. After the exam, she left with her husband on their motorcycle when a truck driver hit the couple from behind reportedly after losing control over the vehicle. While Madhuri was killed on the spot due to severe head injuries, her husband survived as he was wearing a helmet.
A case has been registered and the truck driver has been taken into custody, police officials said.
