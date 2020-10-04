Woman dies in a gruesome accident in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

04 October 2020 11:56 IST

A 59-year-old woman, Mallela Bangarakka died on the spot when a lorry hit the two-wheeler she was travelling on Sunday morning. A resident of Azad Nagar in Anantapur, she was going to a shop in the service road at Rudrampeta Junction towards Kalyandurg, along with her son when the lorry hit them from behind at 7 a.m. Bangarakka’s son was injured grievously and admitted to a hospital, but is said to be out of danger.

The Traffic police said the lorry driver fled from the scene after the vehicle ran over her and the body was badly mutilated. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

