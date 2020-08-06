Woman dies as 108 ambulance staff fight

A fight between the staff of two ambulances reportedly led to the death of a woman in Itchapuram of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

According to local residents, S. Tulasamma fell unconscious following a snake bite. The local doctors recommended shifting her to Rajiv Gandhi institute of Medical Sciences. They informed 108 ambulance staff of Kaviti, as 106 emergency service at Itchapuram was allocated for COVID-19 operations.

The 108 service staff of Itchapuram allegedly did not allow Kaviti emergency wing to take the woman to the hospital. The brawl continued for nearly two hours, leading to the the death of Tulasamma even before she was shifted to hospital.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas took up the issue seriously and ordered a magisterial inquiry over the incident. He directed Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer R. Chanchaiah and other officials to submit a detailed report immediately and take action against the staff concerned.

The victim’;s family members staged protest and insisted action against 108 emergency service staff of both Kaviti and Itchapuram.