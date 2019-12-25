Woman dies after RMP tries to terminate pregnancy

A 20-year-old woman died after a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) allegedly tried to terminate her pregnancy in Bondada village in Kalla mandal in West Godavari district. The victim, a native of Atreyapuram mandal, in East Godavari district was unmarried. She was working in a real estate firm at Hyderabad.
According to Kalla police, the woman was in a relationship with one G. Sairam of Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district. On Tuesday, Sairam with the help of his friends, K. Prithviraj and G. Manikanta, reportedly brought the woman to RMP doctor Y. Ramesh, who tried for medical termination of pregnancy illegally.
As the treatment failed, the woman died following heavy bleeding.
