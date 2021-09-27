Cyclone Gulab | Woman dies in wall collapse in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM:

27 September 2021 13:35 IST

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and other officials visited the area and got all the families living there evacuated to safety.

A 37-year-old woman died when a wall adjoining her house collapsed on her reportedly due to heavy rain brought by cyclone Gulab at Appalanarasamma Colony under Pendurthi police station limits, in the early hours of Monday.

According to Pendurthi SI Ashok Kumar, the woman has been identified as Bhavana. She was living with her husband, a paralytic stroke patient, in an asbestos shed, located close to a hillock.

On Sunday, fearing risk to her and her husband’s life, she moved into their neighbour’s pucca house. She had come to her house early in the morning at around 5 a.m. and when she was entering the washroom, the wall collapsed on her causing instant death.

Mr. Mallikarjuna announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh and said that the amount would be handed over by Monday evening.