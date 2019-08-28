Woman delivers in ambulance

I. Sandhya of Koyyagurappadu village delivered a baby in the 108 ambulance at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Monday night. According to sources, when the woman was at the Cinema Hall Centre at Gannavaram, she got labour pains and the locals called 108 services. Both the mother and infant are safe.

In another case, a woman delivered baby at home at Keesarapalli village on Tuesday morning. As the ambulance arrived late, the woman delivered the baby at home with the help of family members. Both the mother and baby are safe, the villagers said.