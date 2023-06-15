Woman delivers boy weighing 5.2 kg in Anantapur

June 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A woman delivered a boy weighing 5.2 kg at the KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur on May 30. The baby was kept in the neo-natal intensive care unit (ICU) for 10 days. The mother and the baby were in good health and they were discharged on June 15 (Wednesday), the hospital authorities said.

Shabana Khanam was admitted to the hospital by her husband Ayub on May 30.

The couple hailing from Dharmavaram have two children earlier and their birthweights were 3.7 kg and 4.5 kg respectively, said consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician Shilpa Chowdary.

She said that they performed C-section on Ms. Khanam, adding that such pregnancies and deliveries are associated with high risks.

“A woman delivered a baby weighing 5.6 kg at the hospital in 2011, which was recorded as the second highest weight at birth in India. However, no statistics is available for Andhra Pradesh. This delivery was one of the rare ones, a release issued by the hosoptial said.

