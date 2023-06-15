HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman delivers boy weighing 5.2 kg in Anantapur

June 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
The baby boy was kept under observation in the neo-natal ICU for 10 days before he was discharged from KIMS Saveera Hospital on Thursday.

The baby boy was kept under observation in the neo-natal ICU for 10 days before he was discharged from KIMS Saveera Hospital on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman delivered a boy weighing 5.2 kg at the KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur on May 30. The baby was kept in the neo-natal intensive care unit (ICU) for 10 days. The mother and the baby were in good health and they were discharged on June 15 (Wednesday), the hospital authorities said.

Shabana Khanam was admitted to the hospital by her husband Ayub on May 30.

The couple hailing from Dharmavaram have two children earlier and their birthweights were 3.7 kg and 4.5 kg respectively, said consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician Shilpa Chowdary.

She said that they performed C-section on Ms. Khanam, adding that such pregnancies and deliveries are associated with high risks.

“A woman delivered a baby weighing 5.6 kg at the hospital in 2011, which was recorded as the second highest weight at birth in India. However, no statistics is available for Andhra Pradesh. This delivery was one of the rare ones, a release issued by the hosoptial said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.