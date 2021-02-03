Woman delivers baby on roadside, infant mauled to death by dogs

CHAGALLU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

03 February 2021 22:51 IST

Officials rush to the spot; efforts on to trace the mother

In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly delivered a baby in an open place in Unagatla village in West Godavari district a couple of days ago. The infant was mauled to death by stray dogs.

According to sources, a villager noticed a dog trotting on the road with the body of the infant in its mouth. When he raised an alarm, the dog fled leaving the body of the newborn.

Anganwadi staff and the woman protection secretary alerted the officials, who rushed to the spot. Police shifted the body to the government hospital.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Samisragudem Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) M. Asha Rohini said the incident occurred four days ago and a case had been registered with the Chagallu police.

“We noticed blood stained clothes at the spot, and the baby girl was found dead. Police, Anganwadi teacher, ayah and the woman protection secretary are enquiring into the incident,” Ms. Rohini said.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) West Godavari district Project Director K. Vijaya Kumari said efforts were on to trace the mother. Persons knowing the details of the unknown may pass information to the local Anganwadi staff or the police, she said.

The case is under investigation.