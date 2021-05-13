Andhra Pradesh

Woman delivers baby on road

A woman delivered a baby on a street at Markapur town in Prakasam district on Thursday.

The woman from Garlakunta village near Bestavaripeta all of a sudden developed labour pains and was rushed to a private hospital here by a 108 ambulance.

A group of women helped the 25-year-old deliver a female baby at 1 p.m. as there was a delay in admitting her to a private hospital notified to treat such cases, as the government hospital was dedicated for COVID cases.

Health professionals and the family members of the woman heaved a sigh of relief as the mother and child were safe.

