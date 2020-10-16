Woman delivers baby on flood bank

Police shift mother and child to nearby hospital

Recurrent floods have only made the villagers living on the river bed resilient. Over the years, the villagers living in lanka lands (dry river beds) have been undaunted by the raging flood fury. The people in lanka villages downstream of the Prakasam Barrage seemed unperturbed even as flood water has been rising for the last two days inundating vast tracts of fruit-yielding fields.

On Thursday, flood discharge crossed seven lakh cusecs from the Prakasam Barrage. Even as the villagers of Kollueu began to ponder whether to evacuate their homes, a woman, Nattala Bhagya Lakshmi, started experiencing labour pains. With little time left for shifting the woman to the nearby hospital, nearly 30 km away at Tenali, the villagers got together and with the assistance of relatives of the woman, helped her deliver a baby right on the narrow flood bank, abutting the swirling flood waters.

Sub-Inspector of Kolluru, S. Ujwal, who came to know about the plight of the woman, quickly got into the act. “We thought of hiring a boat but none came forward in view of surging waters. So I along with some villagers, reached the Ipurulanka by using a rope tied to palm trees. It was a risky operation and we managed to reach the woman. Meanwhile, locals helped the woman deliver a baby and I carried the baby in my arms as we helped the woman reach the hospital,” said Mr. Ujwal.

For the people living on tiny islands abutting the Krishna, the floods pose a challenge as any discharge over seven lakh cusecs inundates their fields and water enters their houses.