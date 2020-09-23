Woman delivers baby in 108 ambulance in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

23 September 2020 12:10 IST

A woman, in her late twenties, delivered a baby in 108 ambulance at Chilamathur in the district with the Emergency Medical Technician Suresh and ambulance driver Bhaskar Reddy providing proper support in making a safe delivery on Wednesday morning.

Mamatha, a resident of Pedanapalli village in Chilamathur mandal, developed labour pains and her husband called 108 ambulance, which landed within 10 minutes and began their journey towards Chilamathur Primary Health Centre after informing the doctor there.

Even before traversing the 10-k.m. distance, Mamatha complained of severe pain and EMT Suresh gave necessary injections and aided Mamatha’s mother, who was accompanying her in the vehicle, to deliver a healthy male baby weighing 3 kg at 7.25 a.m.

The ambulance pilot Bhaskar Reddy said both mother and baby were fine and there was not sufficient time and soon after the delivery, they were taken to the Health Centre, where the doctor checked their health and gave necessary medicines and advice.

The family members and hospital staff lauded the efforts of the 108 staff, who had been allotted to the mandal recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.