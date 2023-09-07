Woman, daughter ‘kill’ son for harassing family in Andhra Pradesh

September 07, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A youth, M. Deva Kumar, 19, who was addicted to alcohol and was allegedly harassing his family members, was smothered to death allegedly by his mother and sister, in Kothapeta area under Two Town police station limits.

Deva Kumar was found dead at his house at Apparavamma Street on August 28. Police who registered a case of suspicious death sent the body for post-mortem, and the forensic experts confirmed that the youth was murdered.

During questioning, the victim’s mother, M. Madhavi, who was working at a nearby hotel, her co-worker, and Madhavi’s daughter (a minor), confessed that they smothered Deva Kumar to death as they were fed up by his harassment.

Locals said the victim used to assault his family members for money, and was torturing them for the last few months.

Madhavi and her co-worker were arrested while the minor girl was produced in the JJB Court on Thursday, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Hanumantha Rao.

A case under Section 302 IPC (Murder) has been registered and an investigation is on, the ACP said.

