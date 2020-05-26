Woman, daughter end life

A woman committed suicide along with her daughter by jumping under a speeding train near Puttur railway station on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Yasodha (30) and Rakshitha (5), hailing from Adi Andhravada of Battikandriga in Vadamalapet mandal. Family disputes are learnt to be the reason behind the woman’s extreme step. The woman was reportedly being harassed for dowry by her husband and in-laws, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Those battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.